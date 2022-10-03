Fear and loathing - what is daily life like in occupied Ukraine?

Four Ukrainian regions have been declared part of Russia after so-called referendums orchestrated by Moscow and a formal signing ceremony at the Kremlin. In a long speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the people of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson were now "Russian citizens forever". He said he was ready to hold negotiations with Kyiv, but that the future of the four regions was not up for discussion. The BBC has spoken to some of the millions who live in these areas, about what life under occupation has been like - and how Russian the cities have actually become.