Ukraine war round-up: Pipeline sabotage suspected and the battle for Kherson
By Chris Giles
BBC News
- Published
Mystery surrounds what exactly caused explosions and leaks at key pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
The EU suspects sabotage, with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen promising the "strongest possible response" if the attack is proven to be deliberate.
The leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines were discovered this week.
While neither pipeline was operating at the time, both were still full of gas, which bubbled to the surface in an area a kilometre wide on the sea's surface.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed speculation Russia might be behind the attacks as "predictable, stupid and absurd".
It has instead called on the US to say whether it was involved - a demand Washington called ridiculous.
Meanwhile Norway has decided to deploy its military to protect crucial infrastructure, while Danish and Swedish authorities have formally announced investigations.
EU vows sanctions over referendums
Russia seems set to annex Ukrainian territory that voted in self-styled referendums. One consequence is likely to be further sanctions from the West.
The European Commission has proposed an eighth round of sanctions against Russia. The latest measures would look to ban Russian exports worth $7 billion (£6.4 billion) and tighten restrictions on goods flowing from the EU that could help Russia's war machine.
The EU's executive has also proposed a price cap on Russian oil aimed at limiting how much third countries, such as China and India, pay for Russian crude.
And it plans to expand its travel blacklist and asset freezes to include high-ranking Russian defence officials and organisers of the widely derided referendums.
US to double number of rocket systems for Ukraine
The US has announced it will double the number of Himars rocket systems being sent to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth $1.1 billion. The systems have been pivotal in Ukraine's fightback against Russia.
The additional rocket systems, which have pinpoint accuracy, could be delivered in between 6 and 24 months, a senior defence officials told reporters.
The package also includes armoured vehicles, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, and systems to help Ukraine defend against Russia's Iranian-made drones which have increasingly deployed on the battlefield.
"We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves for as long as it takes," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Battle for Kherson: On the front line with Ukrainian troops
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far slower than its successes in the north-east.
Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward.
The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in Kherson - you can watch his report here.
Many Ukrainians who remain behind the Russian front line, in the occupied territories, are anxiously waiting for this counter-offensive.
That's because the recent so-called referendums have brought a new threat to the local population - mobilisation. Many Ukrainian men could be drafted to fight for the Russian army.
'People helped my father; it's my duty to help Ukraine'
When Suzanne Johnson's father moved to the United States after World War Two as a 21-year-old refugee from Ukraine he only had $5, a bag of clothes and didn't speak a word of English.
Stefan went to New York and with the help of the Ukrainian Church he became a builder, started a family and developed a successful business building family homes.
"He passed away three years ago and would be sick to his stomach seeing his country being invaded," Mrs Johnson says.
As she watched Ukraine's humanitarian crisis unfold Suzanne, who's married to the part-owner of NFL team the New York Jets, said she felt she had "no choice" but to act.
"I'm now in a privileged position so I thought that if I could be instrumental in lending any help, both financial and physical, it was my duty because people did that for my father."
The Johnsons have pledged to donate $1m (£893,000) to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.