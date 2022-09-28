Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder
A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016.
David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in.
Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder by making a room at the hotel available for a criminal organisation or its members.
His father, Patrick Dowdall, also pleaded guilty to the offence.
Both men will be sentenced next Monday.
Jonathan Dowdall had been due to go on trial on Monday, along with Gerard Hutch, 58, who is also charged with the murder in February 2016.
A prosecution barrister said he would make an application to the court on Monday in relation to the murder charge against Mr Dowdall.
Two other men are expected to stand trial charged with facilitating the murder by providing vehicles to the organisation which carried it out.