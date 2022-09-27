Maynooth University student centre project cancelled
A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped.
Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion.
It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since 2015 and was due to be completed next year.
The university said it is "fully committed" to meeting the needs of students.
Construction on the 3,700 sq-m building was due to be completed by July 2023, but it was terminated on Monday following a decision by the university's governing authority.
In a statement on its website, it said: "The university shares the disappointment of our students.
"Maynooth University [MU], working in partnership with Maynooth Students' Union, remains committed to providing students with additional spaces for informal learning and gathering that are so important for a vibrant campus experience.
"In the weeks and months ahead, the university will be providing significant additional social spaces, meeting pods, and seating, furniture and other infrastructure in buildings across the Maynooth University campus."
The MU Student Centre aimed to serve as "a focal point for student activities", including a workspace for students involved in clubs and societies and "cultural, education and recreational events", the university said.
Maynooth Students' Union (MSU) president Niall Daly said he was "angered" by the decision.
"The project was the flagship project to be funded by the student levy," he said.
"Students have been paying this levy, in addition to the student contribution, since 2015 and disappointingly none of the student levy funded projects have been delivered in that time."