Giorgia Meloni: Italy's new leader arrives at a critical time for Europe

Giorgia Meloni's ardent nationalism really worries Brussels. Italy is the bloc's third largest economy and one of its founding members. Ms Meloni is a deep Eurosceptic at heart. On the campaign trail she often spoke of Italy being downtrodden by the EU's bigger and more wealthy members. And while she's steered clear of calling for Italy to leave the euro or the European Union altogether, she is thought likely to team up with members seen by Brussels as "problematic" - Hungary and Poland - particularly when it comes to migration.