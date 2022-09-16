Tullagh Bay: Anger as dogs banned from Donegal caravan park
- Published
Dog owners who own caravans at a site in County Donegal have said they are heartbroken after their pets were banned.
The ban will come into effect on 1 March 2023 at Tullagh Bay in an attempt by the owner to eradicate dog mess.
The site's owner said previous efforts to curb dog fouling had failed and there was now no option but to take "drastic action".
Caravan owners have said the blanket ban is unfair.
Many said they were selling or considering selling their caravans.
In a statement, Patterson Caravan Parks, the site owner, said dog fouling had been an ongoing issue which it had tried to tackle previously.
"Despite letters, signage and erection of dog litter boxes there is still an element who refuse to pick up after their dogs," the company said.
"We appreciate there are more responsible dog owners than irresponsible ones on site but we feel that despite our best efforts we must take this drastic action before something worse happens".
Caroline Austin and her family said the decision was "heart-breaking".
Tullagh Bay, which lies on the Donegal's Atlantic coast, is not far from their home in Northern Ireland, and is their "happy place".
The family take their Labrador, Luna, when they visit and Caroline said her five-year-old son Finn, who has Autism, particularly loves the site.
"He loves the water and the vast room, because it is such a big beach, never packed, he was always able to regulate himself, the fun we have had down there, it has been amazing," Ms Austin told BBC Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson Show.
'Our happy place'
"We were making a choice between a dog - who we have been training as a support dog for Finn, who has brought so much positivity to our family, so much calmness to Finn and to Luke as well - and our happy place".
She said they decided to sell their caravan.
Ms Austin added that a number of owners who have dogs had made a series of suggestions to the site owner to ameliorate any problems.
"The business he has built is an amazing place to be and we are so thankful for having these years there. I wish he would reconsider and speak to residents, we are willing to do whatever it takes," she said.
George Heath, from Londonderry, also owns a caravan at Tullagh.
For the past 10 years, he, his wife Josephine and family - including pets Storm and Shadow - have been holidaying at the site.
"My wife recovered from cancer at the caravan, we have a very close emotional attachment to the caravan, to that area and to the people who were so kind to her while she was in recovery," he said.
"The last thing we want to do is leave that site."
Mr Heath said he had to now think about leaving.
"I personally would say this problem with dog fouling has been vastly exaggerated," he said.
He added that he believed not all the canine-related issues were the fault of dogs owned by caravaners, as dogs from the local area have strayed onto the site before.
Mr Heath said he did not understand why the owner was not willing to work towards a less drastic resolution.
"Why have they ignored completely the proposals the dog owners have put forward?" he said.
"We have offered to patrol the site and pick up, even that of strays who come onto the site.
"We have offered to contribute to making the site more dog secure but he has refused to speak to us, he has said no," he said.
The Patterson Caravan Parks statement added that over one particularly busy recent weekend recently, 60 pieces of dog faeces were lifted by staff in and around the site.
It said staff members had been "struck on the face" a number of times over the summer while strimming grass at the site.
There are concerns too, the owner said, about exposure to parasites contained in dog faeces and the potential harm it might have on human health.