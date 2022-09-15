Westmeath: Siblings killed in car fire were 'inseparable', mourners told
Two children who died in a car fire in County Westmeath last week were "vibrant" siblings who were "inseparable in life", mourners at their funeral have been told.
Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year-old brother Mikey died after the blaze at Lacken last Friday.
A criminal investigation is underway into their deaths.
A double coffin was brought to St Mel's Cathedral in Longford after 11:00 local time on Thursday for the funeral Mass.
Flowers in the shape of a unicorn and a tractor lay on the hearse.
Fr Sean Casey, who led the funeral service, told the congregation, Thelma and Mikey were now together "exploring the highways and byways of heaven", and will remain forever young in the hearts of all who loved them.
"We do not know what happened on that lonely road, but we know the children were loved," Fr Casey said.
Mourners heard the siblings loved to run and laugh and looked forward to trying out their fishing rods in the lakes of County Westmeath.
Fr Casey said, in the words of the children's father Michael, "the only thing that separated them was school, as they went their separate ways each morning".
Prayers were said for the children's "heartbroken" family who are grieving "at this time of trauma and distress", including their parents Michael and Lynn, and siblings Eddie and Katelyn.
A special mention was also given to the siblings friends at school.
"We have a special place in our hearts for Thelma and Mikey's young friends in preschool in Rathowen, and in St Cremin's National School in Multyfarnham and for the friends of Eddie and Katelyn (brother and sister), students in Wilson's Hospital School," he said.
Fr Casey also told those who gathered that Thelma attended dancing classes and football training, and that Mikey always came to watch her training from the sideline.
Just over a week ago, Mikey ventured on to the pitch for the first time to join his sister in the sport.
Symbols of Thelma and Mikey's lives were brought to the altar during the service including artwork from their schools and fishing rods belonging to the siblings.