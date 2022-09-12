Westmeath: Hundreds attend vigil after children killed in car fire
- Published
Several hundred people have attended a vigil in memory of the two young children who died in a car fire in County Westmeath.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they are continuing to investigate Friday's fire near Multyfarnham.
Family, friends, pupils and parents walked to St Cremin's National School where a short prayer service was held.
The children who died were a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.
Police said a woman in her 40s, believed to be the children's mother, continues to be treated for non-life threatening injuries at a Dublin Hospital.
They said post-mortem examinations have concluded on the bodies of both children but the results are not being released for operational reasons.
Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.