Westmeath: Two children killed and woman injured in car fire
- Published
Two children have died in a car fire in Westmeath in the Republic of Ireland.
A woman suffered serious injuries in the blaze which happened at 16:00 on Friday never Multyfarnham.
A girl was found dead at the scene and an infant boy was taken to hospital but has been pronounced dead.
The woman was transferred by air ambulance to hospital in Dublin. Irish police are working to establish the cause of the blaze.
The area has been cordoned off for a forensic operation.