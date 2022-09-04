Tallaght, Dublin: Three siblings killed in 'violent incident'
- Published
Two girls and a young woman have died following "a violent incident" at a house in Tallaght, Dublin, An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) has said.
Police were called to the scene in the Rossfield estate at about 00:30 local time on Sunday.
The three siblings were taken to Children's Health Ireland hospital in Crumlin but were later pronounced dead.
A teenage boy, with serious injuries, and the children's mother, who was not injured, are also in hospital.
A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Tallaght Garda Station.
The people involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other, police added.
The scene remains sealed off and forensic examination will begin later.