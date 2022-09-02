Ukraine round-up: G7 attempts oil price cap and Russia extends gas pipeline outage
Members of the G7 group of leading economies have agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil, as they seek to dent Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
The cap, on crude oil and petroleum products, is also intended to curb soaring world energy prices, the group's finance ministers said.
It will be imposed in coordination with the European Union, though analysts say it will only have a decisive effect if other large countries follow suit.
But Russia, in anticipation of the decision, had earlier said that it would not sell oil to countries that imposed price caps.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such a decision would lead to a "significant destabilisation of the oil markets".
Nuclear inspectors to stay at plant
More now on the delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose arrival at the Zaporizhzhia plant we reported on Thursday.
The IAEA is visiting with the approval of both the Ukrainian and the Russian occupying authorities, with a view to checking the safety of the plant and trying to avert a disaster.
"It is obvious that the plant and physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times," said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who is leading the delegation and has now returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
He added that he continued to be worried about the situation at the plant "until we have a more stable situation".
But he said some of his inspectors would stay at the plant for a few days to "dig deeper", and the agency would retain a permanent presence there.
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant and the surrounding area.
Gas pipeline outage extended
Russian gas supplier Gazprom has said it has "completely stopped" the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, which was due to restart pumping gas on Saturday.
It has given no timeframe for restarting the pipeline, citing damage to the turbine engine. The original outage was only supposed to be for a few days.
Gazprom claims that fixing of oil leaks in key engines is only possible in specialised workshops - which Russia has previously said had been hindered by Western sanctions.
Gas imports have been stopped until this can be fixed, its statement adds.
Europe has previously accused Russia of restricting gas exports as retaliation for sanctions.
Ukrainian refugees get on their bikes
A new scheme is being introduced near the English city of Bristol to help Ukrainian refugees find work in the UK.
Under the Wheels to Work scheme, they are being given refurbished second-hand bikes to help them access training, volunteering and skills opportunities as well as attend English lessons and job interviews.
South Gloucestershire local council has been collecting donated bikes for the scheme.
"The bike is great, it is my only way to travel. I will be able to go out and go places." one refugee, Oksana, said.
She and her family are benefitting from the scheme, using their bikes for getting to work and exploring the local area.
Handshake controversy at US Open
Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has refused to shake hands with her Belarusian opponent Victoria Azarenka after their US Open match.
Kostyuk said it would not have been the right thing to do, and the two players tapped rackets at the net after Azarenka's 6-2 6-3 victory.
Belarus has been a key ally of Russia in the war in Ukraine, and Azarenka has had a friendly relationship with its President Alexander Lukashenko in the past.
She has not explicitly denounced the war but has regularly called for an end to the conflict.
"Everyone's trying to be super diplomatic about this thing. My nation is being killed daily," said Kostyuk, who has been vocal in her criticism of the war.
Why are Russian energy bosses dying?
The boss of Lukoil, a Russian oil company, died on Thursday, after falling from a hospital window. This is the latest in a string of suspicious deaths of key Russian business people. Vitaly and Victoria unpick the rumours with Russian expert and author Mark Galeotti.
And Maria Korenyuk has been investigating the re-writing of history books for schools in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.