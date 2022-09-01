Quentin Sommerville: Is this Ukraine's breakthrough moment?

I sit with Vlad, a slight 26-year-old who is now the unit's ambulance driver. He was a ship's engineer (second class) until the start of the war. His frigate, the Hetman Sahaidachny, was scuttled to stop it falling into Russian hands. Before getting behind the wheel of the ambulance he was an artillery man, and can name every boom and blast, as well as the year and make of tank and armour passing the clinic.