Russia turns off gas and Gorbachev remembered - Ukraine round-up
One of the most tangible effects of the conflict outside of Ukraine has been soaring energy prices and things could get worse, after Moscow imposed a three-day shutdown on a crucial pipeline that delivers gas to Europe.
Engineers at Russia's state-owned Gazprom say they switched off Nord Stream 1 for technical reasons, with Moscow blaming sanctions for restricting much-needed parts.
It is the second time this summer that Russia has turned off the 1,200km long (745 mile) gas pipeline.
Even before Wednesday, the pipeline was delivering less gas than usual - running at just 20% of capacity.
The restrictions have left European countries racing to fill up their gas reserves before demand for fuel spikes in winter.
Clashes in the south
On the frontline fighting continues - at a grinding pace.
Kyiv claimed this week to have broken through Russia's first line of defence in the occupied south - a crucial development for Ukraine's long-planned counter-offensive.
It follows what appears to have been a strategic plan to target crucial bridges crossing the Dnieper River with the intention of cutting of Russian forces occupying the Kherson region from main supply routes.
"There will be no quick success," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an advisor to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. "A quick success always means a lot of blood."
EU makes it more difficult for Russians to visit
Visiting the EU is going to get more expensive, and time-consuming, for Russian citizens.
EU foreign ministers agreed to tighten visa rules following discussions held in Prague, amid heightened tensions with Russia over the war in Ukraine.
They were close to passing a blanket ban on all travel visas for Russians, but not all countries backed the move.
Soviet memories of Gorbachev
In the West, the USSR's last leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, was lauded for his openness to engaging with capitalist countries across the Cold War divide.
But in the former Soviet Union, memories of his legacy are more mixed.
Many in the Baltics have never forgiven Mr Gorbachev's decision to use force to quell unrest there in the USSR's dying days, as he also did in Kazakhstan and the Caucusus.
Kremlin-approved education
When children in Ukraine's occupied south go back to school in September, they can expect to be greeted by a very different classroom.
Not only are Russian flags now flying from school buildings, but a BBC investigation has found that curriculums in areas occupied by Russian troops are also being rewritten.
Mentions of Ukraine and its capital, Kyiv, are being removed from history textbooks, while glowing references to Vladimir Putin and his achievements as Russia's president are being put in.
Gorbachev and Ukraine
