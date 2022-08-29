County Londonderry: Two people in hospital after Enagh Lough incident
Two people have been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital after an incident at Enagh Lough, County Londonderry.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the air ambulance had been involved in the operation which began at about 18:30 BST.
Police, Foyle Search and Rescue and fire crews have attended what police described as an ongoing incident.
"Police are currently dealing with an incident in the Temple Road area of Derry/Londonderry," they added.