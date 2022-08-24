Go-karting for French prisoners a mistake, admits Fresnes governor
By Paul Kirby
BBC News
- Published
It was meant as a day of fun and games at France's second largest prison, but images of inmates go-karting prompted an outcry and now the governor has admitted to an "error of judgement".
Guards as well as prisoners at Fresnes, to the south of Paris, took part in a series of events based on a reality TV game show called Koh-Lanta.
The racing struck a nerve.
"Had I known there'd be a go-karting contest, I would have imposed a very clear ban," said the justice minister.
Éric Dupond-Moretti ordered an investigation after a video of the event came to light at the end of last week.
Right-wing politicians were quick to condemn the images, and it then emerged that two of the inmates who took part in some of the activities such as a tug-of-war were serving sentences for murder and rape. Other activities included a quiz and an obstacle course.
One of the men who took part was reportedly jailed for 10 years only last year.
After they found out, the event organisers took down the video from YouTube. Djibril Dramé, who comes from the town of Fresnes and has organised several similar events in the area in the past, said it had been made clear to the prison that nobody could take part if they had committed a violent offence.
The nine-page inquiry report was published on Tuesday which said that while permission had been given by the ministry, it had not had precise details about go-karting or use of a pool.
The justice minister stressed the idea was that of Fresne prison governor Jimmy Delliste along with the local organiser, whose main intention was "a moment of fraternal commitment for the benefit of three charities, represented by a group of detainees, members of staff and young people from Fresnes".
Moment d'engagement fraternel au bénéfice de 3 associations respectivement représentées par une sélection de personnes détenues, de membres du personnel et de jeunes Fresnois. Merci aux organisateurs et à Djibril DRAME. pic.twitter.com/C9r9gogEMJ— Jimmy DELLISTE (@DellisteJ) July 27, 2022
"As for what the ministry knew, it was going to be a sporting contest and there was never any question of go-karting," the justice minister added.
Although the governor was hung out to dry for his role in the event, Le Figaro newspaper said it had been given the go-ahead higher up and even the video had been given a stamp of approval by the ministry's head of communications.
Images of convicted criminals careering around inside the walls of a prison are not a good look when France's streets have already seen several young people killed and injured in a spate of incidents involving young people doing high-speed stunts on motorbikes and scooters.
Several figures on the right and far right have condemned the centrist government's handling of the go-karting affair. Hélène Laporte of National Rally said while summer activities were being organised for prisoners, one in three children were missing out on holidays because of a lack of money.
Mr Dupond-Moretti said new conditions would be circulated to prisons on the type of rehabilitation projects that could be allowed, subject to approval by the penitentiary service.