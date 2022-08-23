Robert Troy: Irish minister under pressure over property interests
- Published
A minister in the Irish government has apologised for errors made in declaring his property interests.
Robert Troy, a junior minister in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said he was embarrassed and "made a very serious mistake".
The Fianna Fáil politician has faced mounting pressure after revelations about his declared interests.
He said the mistakes were made due to a misinterpretation of the rules around parliamentary declarations.
The issues relate to properties he owned and sold that were not declared on the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament) register of members' interests.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Mr Troy failed to declare his ownership stake in three houses, including two which were sold to local authorities.
Speaking to RTÉ's News at One on Tuesday, the junior minister said: "I was under the impression, wrongly, that it was only properties that were in my interest as of the 31st of a particular year that I needed to include."
Mr Troy denied trying to deliberately conceal information.
He confirmed he currently owns six properties - three in his name and three as part of a partnership arrangement with another party.
Of these properties, one is sublet into three units and another property is sublet into four units.
Mr Troy has also denied allegations about impropriety in the receipt of rental payments and his tax affairs.
The Longford-Westmeath TD (MP) said he was "guilty" of not giving the process the "due diligence" it deserved.
Calls have been made for Mr Troy to clarify his arrangements, including from Fianna Fáil colleagues.
Brian Kelleher MEP told RTÉ: "Clarity has to be brought to it and certainly everybody would welcome that and I for one would too as a member of the parliamentary party."
Opposition politicians have called on Mr Troy to make a statement to the Dáil outlining his business interests.
Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn called on Mr Troy "to be open and transparent about these allegations".
Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the "the drip feed of information" from Mr Troy has been "deeply unsatisfactory".
Mr Troy said he is "very happy" take questions in the Dáil over the matter.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheal Martin said last week that he still had confidence in Mr Troy to remain as a minister.