Monasterevin: Dylan McCarthy dies in hospital after Kildare assault
- Published
A 29-year-old man injured in an assault in County Kildare at the weekend has died in hospital.
Dylan McCarthy, from Kilmallock in County Limerick, was found unresponsive in Monasterevin shortly after midnight on Sunday.
He died in hospital in Dublin on Monday afternoon.
A second man, aged in his early 50s, was treated at the scene for injuries to his face. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
It is understood he is related to Mr McCarthy.
Gardaí (Irish police) had been called after reports of an altercation involving a group of people on the town's Dublin Road, Irish broadcaster RTE has reported.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.