Ballyjamesduff: Man dies after hit-and-run in County Cavan
A man in his 50s has died after a hit-and-run incident in County Cavan.
The pedestrian was found by another road user on the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff shortly after midday local time on Friday.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.
It is believed the incident took place between 22:00 local time on Thursday and midday on Friday.
The man is believed to have been hit by a vehicle that failed to stay at the scene, gardaí said.
The road was closed but has since reopened.
They have asked anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.