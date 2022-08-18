Killarney: Man released without charge in murder inquiry
A man in his 50s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder of a woman in the Republic of Ireland, has been released without charge.
Miriam Burns, 75, was found dead at her home in Ardshanavooly, Killarney, County Kerry, on Monday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said Ms Burns was found in "unexplained circumstances" and they opened a murder investigation following a post-mortem examination.
The man was arrested on Tuesday and was questioned at Killarney Garda Station.
A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Police said the results of the post-mortem examination were not being released for operational reasons.
They have asked anyone who was in the area between 17:00 local time on Friday and 13:00 on Monday to contact them.