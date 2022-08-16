Killarney: Murder inquiry into woman's death in County Kerry

GardaGetty Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in County Kerry.

The victim has been named locally as Miriam Burns, who was in her 70s, according to the Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

Her body was found at a property in Ardshanavooly in Killarney on Monday in "unexplained circumstances", officers said.

A man in his 50s remains in custody at Killarney Garda Station.

Police said the results of a post-mortem examination were not being released for operational reasons.

They have asked anyone who was in the area between 17:00 local time on Friday and 13:00 on Monday to contact them.

