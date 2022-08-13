County Meath: Man charged over fatal assault of woman in Athboy

Athboy sceneRTE
The woman's body was found in a house in Athboy, County Meath

A man has been charged after a woman in her 20s died following an assault at her home in County Meath in the early hours of Friday.

She was found unresponsive by police in a house in Rathmore, in Athboy, and declared dead at the scene.

The woman was named locally as 27-year-old Larisa Serban, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested on Friday at a different location.

He is due to appear before Trim District Court in County Meath on Saturday afternoon.

