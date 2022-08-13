Athlone: Man dies after 'public order incident' in Athlone
A man has died after an assault in County Westmeath.
The man, who was in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries on Church Street in Athlone at about 02:35 local time on Saturday.
He was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating what they have said was a "public order incident".
They have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them.