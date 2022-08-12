Montenegro shooting: Gunman kills at least 10
- Published
A gunman has killed at least ten people in a mass shooting in Montenegro.
The attack took place on Friday in the central city of Cetinje, not far from the capital Podgorica.
According to local media, six others were wounded in the shooting - including a police officer.
The suspected shooter, who had apparently been involved in a family dispute, was reportedly killed after shooting at law enforcement officials.
According to local outlets he opened fire at passers-by in his neighbourhood at random before he was himself shot dead.
Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said the government was declaring three days of mourning following the tragedy.
"I invite all the citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims," he wrote on Telegram.
The city of Cetinje is home to the picturesque Adriatic nation's former royal capital, and is situated in a mountainous valley around 36km (22 miles) west of the capital.