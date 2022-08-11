Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 34
- Published
A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt at least 34 people, two of whom have severe injuries.
According to German media, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other.
The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure resort, which is located near Gunzburg in Bavaria.
Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, German media reports.
It is not currently clear what caused the accident.
This is a developing news story.