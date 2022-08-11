Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 30
By Leo Sands
BBC News
- Published
A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries.
According to German media, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other.
The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure resort, which is located near Gunzburg in Bavaria.
Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, German media reports.
According to German news agency DPA, the accident happened after one rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided into it.
Officials are currently unclear on what caused the accident at the boarding area of the Fire Dragon ride.
The Bavarian Red Cross, which was involved in the emergency response, said 15 people were transferred to hospital following the crash.
Riders still trapped on the rollercoaster had to be evacuated after the incident with the help of two fire engines.
"All told, the accident was quite mild," the organisation said in a statement.
According to Legoland's website, the Fire Dragon ride is suitable for children aged six and older who are accompanied by adults, and eight years and older when unaccompanied.
The rollercoaster train, which is designed to look like a fire-breathing dragon, passes through a dark indoor area before emerging outside to a large, twisting track at speeds of up to 29km/h (18mph).
Last week, a 57-year-old woman died in an unconnected incident at another amusement park in Germany after she fell out of a moving rollercoaster.