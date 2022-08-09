Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison torture scandal

High-profile leaks of damning footage have forced the Russian government to respond to the country's torture scandal. Torture was reported in 90% of Russia's regions between 2015 and 2019, according to independent Russian media project Proekt. But action has been slow. The BBC has analysed thousands of court documents dating from that period and found that 41 members of the prison service were convicted in the most serious prisoner abuse trials. But almost half of them were only handed suspended sentences. The BBC has spoken to ex-prisoners, including Makarov, about the ordeals they suffered in the Russian prison system.