Drumcondra: Arrest after man found dead in Dublin apartment
- Published
A man has been arrested after a man in his late 20s was found dead in an apartment in Dublin.
The body was found by Gardaí (Irish police) on Achill Road, Drumcondra, on Saturday evening.
Officers have cordoned off a section of Griffith Park in Drumcondra as part of the investigation.
The arrested man is in his 30s and can be held for up to seven days. The body remains at the scene and the State Pathologist has been notified.
A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that members of the Garda Water Unit searched a stretch of water within the park on Sunday morning.