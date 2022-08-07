Ukraine war: Four more grain ships leave Ukraine as hopes grow for export stability
By Hugo Bachega in Kyiv and Elsa Maishman in London
BBC News
- Published
Four more ships carrying grain and sunflower oil have left Ukraine ports via a safe maritime corridor.
Millions of tonnes of grain have been stuck in Ukraine due to Russian blockades, leading to shortages and higher food prices in other countries.
But last week the first ship left Ukraine's ports since February.
The latest ships to set sail are bound for Turkey where they'll be inspected as part of a deal reached with Russia and the United Nations.
They left on Sunday from the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, and will all travel through the Bosphorus strait.
After the inspections, two are then scheduled to dock in Turkey, while the others are headed for Italy and China.
Another empty ship has been authorised to travel to Ukraine for loading.
Ukrainian officials say these are clear signs that grain exports are safe, and have urged shipping companies to return to the country.
In his usual nightly address on Saturday, President Zelensky welcomed the resumption of exports, but said security risks remained.
Under a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN last month, Russia agreed not to target ships which were in transit, while Ukraine said it would guide vessels through mined waters.
The deal, set to last 120 days, can be renewed if both sides agree.
The first ship to leave Ukraine last week - the Razoni - departed Odesa carrying 27,000 tonnes of corn bound for the Lebanese port of Tripoli.
However officials have said it will not dock in Tripoli on Sunday as planned.
The Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon told Reuters on Sunday that the ship was "delayed", with no details on the cause or an updated arrival date.
A Joint Coordination Centre which was set up to oversee the exports said the Razoni's voyage would be a trial run, with its experience used to fine-tune procedures for the following voyages.