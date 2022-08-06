Croatia bus crash: Twelve Polish pilgrims killed and 31 injured
Twelve people have been killed after a bus carrying Polish tourists veered off a road in Croatia on Saturday.
All 31 surviving passengers are injured, with some fighting for their lives in hospital, officials said.
The passengers were all adults and all Polish citizens, the Polish Foreign Ministry told local media.
They were travelling to Medjugorje, a Catholic Shrine in Bosnia, when the accident happened at around 05:40 local time (04:50 GMT).
The bus veered off the A4 road between Jarek Bisaski and Podvorec, north-east of Zagreb.
It was initially reported that 11 people had been killed. One more person died later in hospital, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said.
"Some of the injured passengers are fighting for their lives," Mr Bozinovic told reporters.
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, adding in a post on Twitter that emergency services were doing all they could to help.
Two Polish ministers are travelling to Croatia in the wake of the incident, local media reported.