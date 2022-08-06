Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game
A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday.
Dillon Quirke, 24, was stretched off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time.
The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to the player, RTÉ reports.
He was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he later died.
South Tipperary GAA have paid tribute to the athlete, saying he was "taken far too young."
All hurling championship games due to take place this weekend in the county have been postponed as a mark of respect, Tipperary GAA have confirmed.