Aircraft seized as part of €8.4m cocaine operation
Cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4m (£7m) has been seized in the Republic of Ireland.
Two men have been arrested and a plane has also been seized in County Longford.
Two cars were stopped in the Lough Owel area of County Westmeath shortly after 18:00 local time on Thursday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said 120kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of €8.4m, was found during the search.
Several communications devices were also discovered.
Follow up searches were carried out at properties in Naas, County Kildare, and Waterford city, as well as at a commercial airfield in County Longford, where a light aircraft was seized.
Two men aged 54 and 40 were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, gardaí said.
Garda Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, who is Head of Organised and Serious Crime, said the operation "prevented a considerable quantity of dangerous drugs from making it onto our streets and causing significant harm to our communities".
"An Garda Síochána is committed, under Operation Tara, to disrupting and dismantling the organised criminal networks who profit from drug trafficking and impact so negatively on our society," he said.
Investigations by gardaí are ongoing.