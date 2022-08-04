Brittney Griner: Basketball star jailed for nine years on drug charges
A Russian court has sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges.
She was also ordered to pay a fine of one million roubles (£13,430; $16,300).
Ms Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges but has denied deliberately breaking the law.
The 31-year-old Olympic gold medallist was detained in February at an airport near Moscow when vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia.
