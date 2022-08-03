Viktor Orban alone in Europe but among friends in Texas

Their common interest in the poor and downtrodden of Hungary brought Orban the politician and Hegedus the sociologist together. His ambition was to return to power and stay there, and for that he needed the rural vote - where the vast majority of Hungarians still live. She was appalled that a quarter of the Hungarian population were living in dire poverty, and was willing to support a leader who didn't just talk, but acted. What a team they could make together, they realised.