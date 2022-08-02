Ukraine war: How Russia uses social media to steal sunflower seeds

"We had 1,200 tonnes of sunflower seeds and 860 tonnes of wheat in our warehouse," he says. "And they [the Russians] looted everything. At first, they tried to be polite with our guard. They said: it's not us, it's the order given by our commander. But it wasn't clear where their commander was. They just pretended to be nice. They loaded all the harvest and took it away. And the guard, what could he do? They beat him."