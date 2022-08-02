How Russia uses social media to steal Ukraine's sunflowers
By Andrei Zakharov and Maria Korenyuk
BBC News
- Published
The BBC has seen significant evidence that Russian forces in occupied areas of Ukraine have been systematically seizing not only Ukrainian grain, but also sunflower seeds from local farmers.
We have spoken to farmers who have lost their crops, and tracked messages in private and public social media groups showing how the seeds are transported from southern and eastern occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia.
Both countries were the world's biggest exporters of sunflower oil in 2021, with Ukraine selling 5.1 million tons of oil and Russia 3.1 million tons.
Now it appears that Russian oil is partially being produced from Ukrainian seeds, one of the symbols of the country's agriculture.
In mid-July, Russian-installed officials met up with local farmers in Melitopol, a city in the occupied south of Ukraine. The meeting was filmed.
Andrey Sihuta, who calls himself "the head of the [Russian-imposed] military-civilian administration of the Melitopol region", made an announcement:
"We've created the State Grain Company, which has set indicative prices for grain and will set a price for sunflower seeds too," said Sihuta, looking cautiously at the farmers.
No such legal entity is registered in Ukraine or in Russia.
A video of the encounter was published in a local pro-Kremlin Telegram channel. It was filmed in a room where two main symbols of Ukraine were displayed on a stage: a sheaf of wheat and a bouquet of sunflowers.
Tracking Ukraine's sunflowers seeds
In a closed WhatsApp chat with about 500 participants, users place orders to transport crops from occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia. Screenshots of the chat were shared with the BBC by one of its members.
"Seeds. From Chernihivka, Zaporizhzhia region [Ukraine] to Rostov-on-Don [Russia]. Large volumes", wrote one member on July 18th.
On the same day, another user was looking for someone who could carry sunflower seeds from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic to Russia.
"We'll provide transport escort. There's no fighting, it's calm. There are only Russian checkpoints. You'll pass them quickly", they wrote.
The BBC checked a dozen telephone numbers from the chat in online databases and found they belonged mainly to truck drivers or owners of small businesses related to cargo transportation.
Russians or those who cooperate with them also search for grain carriers in open Telegram chats. The BBC correspondent spoke to them undercover, pretending he was the owner of several trucks.
Elena, a Russian dispatcher who was looking for trucks to transport crops from southeast Ukraine, told us the "seeds weren't stolen".
"They're controlled by the [Russian-imposed] military-civilian administration. These transactions are transparent. The seeds have been purchased legally", she said.
In southern Ukraine, a Russian-installed administration confiscated - or, in their words, "nationalized" - the crops of state-owned Ukrainian enterprises as well as the strategic reserve where grain was stored in case of war. These could be the crops Elena says were "purchased legally".
Other ads refer to the occupied part of the Kharkiv region in the east of the country.
"Loading point - Kupyansk, the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, unloading - the Voronezh region [Russia]. Urgent! Loading tomorrow," says one of the advertisements found by the BBC.
Viktor, the man who posted it and who identified himself as a Russian businessman, also wanted to reassure us that the seeds were "officially" purchased.
"You'll have a full package of documents," he told the BBC journalist who introduced himself as the owner of grain carriers. But he did not specify what these documents contained.
How are Russians "buying" Ukraine's seeds?
Ukrainian farmers say if their crops are not "confiscated", they are forced to sell them far below market value.
We spoke to a farmer from an occupied region in southern Ukraine. He has since left the occupied territories, but his employees are still there, so he asked for anonymity. He says Russian soldiers came to his warehouse and confiscated his crops in the end of May.
"We had 1,200 tons of sunflower seeds and 860 tons of wheat in our warehouse. And they [Russians] looted everything."
"At first, they tried to be polite with our guard. They said: it's not us, it's the order given by our commander. But it wasn't clear where their commander was. They just pretended to be nice. They loaded all the harvest and took it away. They weren't going to pay. And the guard, what could he do? They beat him," he says.
According to the farmer's calculations, the total value of the stolen crops is $820,000 (pre-war rate). He also lost his equipment which he says cost about $1.8 million.
If farmers refuse to cooperate with the occupying authorities, seeds and other crops are simply taken from them, says Valeriya Matviyenko, the Head of Farmers' Association of the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine.
And if a farmer wants to sell any agricultural products in the occupied territories, they must register with the Russian-imposed "military-civilian administration."
"Many farmers didn't want to register, so they kept seeds in their warehouses. If it was a large enterprise and they didn't want to register, then everything was confiscated. [Russians] entered warehouses, loaded everything, and took it away. They just brought a letter saying 'your enterprise has been nationalized in favour of the Russian Federation'," says Matviyenko.
Meanwhile, owners of small and medium-sized farms in the occupied areas of Ukraine are forced to sell sunflowers seeds at a reduced price. Russians are offering $150 per ton. The price before the war was $600-700.
The situation is the same in the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine, says Oleksandr Hordienko, head of the local farmers' association: "Farmers sell [seeds] because they need money to buy diesel, fuel, and fertilizers. But if they [Russians] continue to offer such a price, then there's no point in starting next sowing season at all."
What is Russia doing with Ukraine's sunflower seeds?
The main product made from the sunflower seeds is oil. All the ads that the BBC has analysed showed that the destination for trucks transporting Ukrainian seeds were oil extraction plants in Russia.
"We go to plants directly, we don't unload [seeds] at warehouses," said Viktor, who was looking for trucks to deliver crops from the occupied Kharkiv region.
In one advertisement, the destination was Verkhnyaya Khava, a village in Russia's southwestern Voronezh region, where an oil extraction plant of the Russian company "Blago" is situated.
Another location mentioned in the ads for hiring grain carriers is the village of Gigant, in Russia's western Rostov region, where an oil plant belonging to Russian company "Resource" operates.
A third ad pointed to Lugovaya street, 9, in Rostov-on-Don. It's the address of "South of Russia", one of the main agro-industrial companies in the country.
The BBC contacted the companies for comment, but they did not respond.
It is also thought that Russia could also be smuggling ready-made sunflower oil from Ukraine.
The head of the Farmers' Association in the Zaporizhzhia region, Valeriya Matviyenko, says the oil extraction plant in the occupied Melitopol is being used to produce sunflower oil, which is then transported to Russia through Crimea.
"Processing is underway, and you can even smell it. There's such a nice flavour there, you can smell it even from a 3 km distance," a local farmer told the BBC.
A woman who is still in the occupied Melitopol has also confirmed she saw equipment moving in and out of the plant.
We made enquires to the owner of the Melitopol oil extraction plant, Serhii Zhelev. He told us that the plant wasn't operating. When we asked him about local claims it was occupied and now operated by Russian forces, he hung up.