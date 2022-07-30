Beach body ad edited out my prosthetic leg - model
By Matt Murphy
BBC News
- Published
A British model says she was left furious after the Spanish government used her image without permission and edited out her prosthetic leg.
The photo were used as part of a body positivity campaign launched by Spain's equality ministry.
But Sian Green-Lord, 32, said she only found out about the campaign when friends messaged her about it.
She is the second women featured in the campaign to say her photos were used without permission.
On Friday, Nyome Nicholas-Williams, from London, told the BBC that an image from her Instagram page was used in the poster released by the Spanish Institute for Women.
It features an illustration of five women - including one who has had a mastectomy - on a beach underneath the slogan "summer is ours too". Ms Green-Lord is seen at the bottom left of the image.
Speaking in an Instagram story, she said she was left "shaking with rage" after she saw her photos had been edited to remove her prosthetic leg. She said her swimsuit had also been altered.
"I don't know how to even explain the amount of anger that I'm feeling right now," she said in the video. "There's one thing using my image without my permission. But there's another thing editing my body."
"I literally don't even know what to say but it's beyond wrong," Ms Green-Lord added.
The influencer and mother-of-one's leg was amputated after she was hit by a taxi while on holiday in New York in 2013. She was walking with a friend in Manhattan when the vehicle mounted the kerb.
On Thursday, the campaign's creator, Arte Mapache, issued an apology for using the images without permission.
"Given the - justified - controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster," the artist said.
"I hope to be able to solve all this as soon as possible, I accept my mistakes and that is why I am now trying to repair the damage caused," she added.
The Spanish government has yet to comment on the controversy.
But in a statement earlier this week, the Women's Institute said the campaign was a response to the "fatphobia, hatred and the questioning of non-normative bodies - particularly those of women, something that's most prevalent in the summertime