'Ukraine is under constant stress' - First Lady Olena Zelenska
By Sophie Williams
BBC News
- Published
Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has told the BBC that the whole of the country is "under constant stress".
Her comments come hours after a number of rocket attacks were reported in the country, including in the Kyiv region.
"We have been under constant stress from 24 February and that does not relent," she said.
Ms Zelenska says the government is implementing support to help Ukrainians get help for their mental health and is being assisted by the WHO.
"We need expert help and that's why we've approached the WHO who are helping us with psychological help."
Ms Zelenska, who is known for being quite private, also discussed her recent appearance in Vogue. She said it was a massive opportunity to speak about Ukraine.
"Millions read Vogue and speaking to them directly was my duty. And that was an interesting experience," she said.
"In peaceful life, I'm not used to attention. Everyone is fighting on a front line and it's work and I have to do that work," she added.
Last week Ms Zelenska hosted a First Lady summit, attended by the spouses of a number of world leaders. During the meeting, they discussed the Ukraine war and the assistance needed.
"First ladies have no opportunities to influence politically but we have an emotional influence. We understand each other, we feel each other," she said.
Ms Zelenska also said that the need for the country to keep working and for people to keep going is very important.
"The country has to survive, the country has to preserve some form of normality. Even soldiers are saying to their friends to go and have a coffee, see a film, enjoy the peace that you have. We are here on the front line to give that peace for you.
"It's a very delicate balance. So if someone might say Kyiv is a completely peaceful city, that would be an illusion. We had several rocket attacks but the country has to keep working. Businesses have to keep working. The country is working and it shouldn't stop. There is no life without development - we have to keep developing."