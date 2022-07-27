Dundalk: Murder investigation launched after man dies
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched by gardaí (Irish police) after a man died in hospital following an incident in County Louth.
Marius Juodenas, 44, was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Dundalk on 5 July.
He was taken to hospital in Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he was placed on life support.
Mr Juodenas was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday at Dublin city mortuary.
An incident room has been set up at Dundalk Garda station and a murder investigation has now begun under a senior investigating officer.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of Barrack Street between 18:30 and 19:00 local time on Tuesday 5 July.