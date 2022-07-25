Ukraine war round-up: UK to host Eurovision as Moscow cuts gas exports
Gas supplies to the European Union are set to take a further hit after Russian energy giant Gazprom announced it would again reduce supply.
The firm said the flow of gas through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, would be cut to about 20% of capacity for technical reasons.
This move will halve the current level of supply through the pipeline, which was already running well below capacity. It was shut down completely earlier this month for a 10-day maintenance break.
Russia supplied 40% of the EU's gas in 2021 and Europe accuses Moscow of using energy supply as a weapon.
Fighting on the ground in Ukraine continues to rage. Russia kept up shelling across the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region while the cities of Avdiivka and Kramatorsk faced renewed attacks.
Kyiv says it had destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots with US Himars rocket launch systems since receiving them last month. Moscow says took out a Himars ammunition depot in the western Khmelnytskyi region.
Ukraine also said its forces had moved within tactical striking distance of targets in the Kherson region where a counter-offensive was being organised.
UK to host next year's Eurovision
Ukraine will not host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after show organisers decided that it could not be held in the country due to the ongoing war with Russia.
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won this year's contest, which would normally give the country the right to host next year's event. But instead it will be held in the UK, whose entrant - Sam Ryder - came second.
The UK government said it will ensure the competition "reflects Ukraine's recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity".
Grain exports could restart 'within days'
The first vessels laden with grain could be leaving Ukrainian-controlled ports within days, according to a Ukrainian government official.
"If the sides guarantee security, the agreement will work. If they do not, it will not work," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.
The shipments are possible thanks to a landmark UN-brokered deal signed on Friday. However it was feared the agreement would be scrapped after Russian missiles struck Ukraine's main port of Odesa on Saturday.
As many as 20 million tonnes of grain are trapped in ports, unable to leave because of Russian naval forces.
How are drones being used?
Drone warfare has become a mainstay of the conflict in Ukraine.
Drones are used to accomplish a range of tasks, from spotting enemy positions to launching missiles and directing artillery fire.
Both sides have been using purpose-built drones but they have also expanded their inventories to include commercially sold, off-the shelf ones which can be fitted with small bombs.
