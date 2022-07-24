DART: Rail delays after passengers 'forced open doors' to walk on tracks
- Published
Train services near Dublin were disrupted for a time on Sunday after some DART passengers "forced open" the doors of a carriage and walked on the tracks.
Services between Dalkey and Bray had to be suspended for a period due to what Irish Rail described as a "dangerous act".
A group of passengers disembarked the carriage after they faced a delay on the line.
The incident caused knock-on delays.
Irish Rail said that a southbound DART was awaiting a clear platform at Bray before proceeding into the County Wicklow station.
It said that some passengers "forced open doors and walked on the track" at about 14:55.
Irish Rail said that the line had to be stopped in both directions while staff and gardaí (Irish police) cleared people from the line.
"The worsening delays caused resulted in concern and distress amongst other customers who then also began to leave this DART, and a following DART behind," Irish Rail said in a statement.
"The line was closed between Dalkey and Bray."
Irish Rail said the initial action turned a delay outside Bray "of just over five minutes" into one which affected services for up to two hours.
Many people were travelling to the County Wicklow town on Sunday to watch the Bray Air Display, which was held for the first time since 2019.
The rail line reopened shortly after 17:15.
Irish Rail offered its apologies to customers affected by the delays.