Grain deal signed and Russia's steel 'looting' - Ukraine round-up
By Nadeem Shad
BBC News
- Published
Russia and Ukraine signed a deal with the UN and Turkey on Friday to allow grain exports through the Black Sea.
It represents the first major agreement involving Moscow and Kyiv since the conflict broke out in February.
The UN's Secretary General Antonio Guterres described it as a "beacon of hope" in the war and spoke of his hope that it would help alleviate the global food crisis.
Ukraine is one of the world's largest grain producers but Russia has been blockading its major Black Sea ports.
Russia denies responsibility for the blockade, instead blaming Ukraine for laying mines in the sea.
The world shortage of Ukrainian grain has helped send food prices soaring and left millions at risk of hunger.
On the front lines, however, fighting continues with no signs of progress towards a ceasefire.
Russian and separatist forces are attempting small-scale assaults in the Donbas region of east Ukraine.
US defence officials said on Friday that Russia is taking hundreds of casualties every day and that Ukraine has destroyed over 100 high-value targets since the invasion.
Meanwhile Russia's defence ministry said that their forces took out four Himars launchers over a two week period in July. Kyiv dismissed the claims as fake.
Frontline farmers toil on amid explosions
In wheat fields west of the city of Slovyansk, booms like distant thunder are a constant reminder of the war.
Local farmers face their own battle to bring in the harvest despite nearby Russian rocket strikes.
Most of the farmers have already sent their families to safety further west. In the city, buses organised by local volunteers and the city administration continue to evacuate dozens of civilians daily.
Russia 'looting' steel from plants and ports
Russia has been accused of looting $600m (£500m) worth of steel from plants and ports in Ukraine by the boss of Ukraine's largest steel firm Metinvest.
Chief executive Yuriy Ryzhenkov said steel, some of which had been bound for customers in the UK, was being transferred to Russia and sold on.
"They're stealing not only our products, but also some of those products which already belong to the European customers. So basically, they're not only stealing from us, they're stealing from the Europeans as well," Mr Ryzhenkov told the BBC.
Ukraine sailors being trained in Scotland
At an undisclosed location in Scotland, Ukrainian sailors are being trained as part of the UK's efforts to help in the war against Russia.
The Royal Navy are training them to operate Sandown Class Minehunters, ahead of the sale of two such vessels in a deal agreed last year.
UK and Ukrainian ministers visiting Scotland observed recruits learning weapon drills, damage control and how to operate the machinery on the vessels.
Family given sight back settle into Polish life
Nazar and Timur, twin bothers from Severodonetsk, together with their mother Olena, were blinded in a Russian rocket attack. However thanks to a Polish medical team their sight has been saved.
Pulled from their building they then made a perilous journey across Ukraine to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
There, eye specialist Dr Natalie Preys recognised the gravity of their condition and organised an ambulance to take them to her former professor, a leading eye surgeon based in Poland, for immediate treatment.
The BBC's Kasia Madera first met them in April after all three had just had critical sight-saving surgery.
She recently caught up with them again, three months on from the surgery, to find out how they were doing.