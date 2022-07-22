County Louth: Man dies and woman critically injured in crash
- Published
A man in his 20s has died following a crash involving two cars in the Irish county of Louth.
Gardaí ( Irish police) said the man was the passenger in one of two cars involved in the collision at Richardstown, Dunleer.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 05:00 local time on Friday.
A woman, also in her 20s, is in a critical condition in Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.
Gardaí said she was the driver and sole occupant of the other car involved in the collision.
The two men, who were in the car with the man who has died, are being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Both are also aged in their 20s.
Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in contact with them.