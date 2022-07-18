Irish man critically injured in Marbella nightclub shooting
An Irish man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in a nightclub on Spain's Costa Del Sol on Monday morning.
RTÉ is reporting that the man was the innocent victim of a violent row that broke out in the Opium Beach Club in Marbella at about 01:00 local time.
Five people were taken to hospital with stab and gunshot wounds.
They included the Irish man, who is in his 30s, who was shot in the chest.
A woman, who was also shot in the body, was seriously injured,
The Irish broadcaster reported that the suspected gunman is also being treated in hospital.
Spanish police said four people sustained gunshot injuries, while the fifth received stab wounds.
Images on social media show a fight breaking out in the nightclub before a gun is produced, shots are fired, and people can be seen running from the scene.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the injured Irish man is not known to them, and it is not clear if he was on holiday or lives in the area.
The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the incident and is ready to provide consular assistance but has not been contacted.