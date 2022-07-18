Ukraine round-up: Treason claims and Russians regroup
By Robert Plummer
BBC News
- Published
It was a day of complex political and military manoeuvres as Ukraine sought to defend itself from external and internal enemies alike.
Away from the battlefield, President Volodymyr Zelensky suspended the head of Ukraine's spy agency (SBU) and the prosecutor general, saying there were many cases of treason in the two organisations.
He gave some striking figures: more than 60 former employees were now working against Ukraine in Russian-occupied areas, while 651 collaboration and treason cases had been opened against law enforcement officials.
Six die in shelling as new assault looms
But bloodshed was never far away. As Russian forces geared up for their next major push, six people were killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk.
The Ukrainian military says Russia appears to be regrouping for an offensive in the direction of nearby Sloviansk.
It is all part of Russia's goal of capturing the eastern Donbas region after their efforts in the rest of the country were thwarted.
Months into the war, this map shows how much territory Russia now controls.
Ukrainian troops are fighting back, notably with the aid of US-supplied long-range missile systems.
That's why Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gave orders on Monday for those missile and artillery weapons to be targeted, before they can do more damage to Russian supply chains.
Google fined and H&M pulls out
As the war drags on, Russia is keen to maintain its control over the flow of information available to its citizens.
On Monday, a Russian court fined Google the equivalent of more than £310m ($370m) after it failed to remove content that Moscow deemed illegal.
The magistrates' court in Moscow imposed a fine of 21.1bn roubles, which is equivalent to 10% of Google's annual revenue in Russia.
It's the second punishment Google has received from Russia after it was fined last year.
Meanwhile, another big global retailer, H&M, has announced it is leaving Russia, but will temporarily reopen its shops there to sell off its remaining stock of clothing.
H&M said it was "impossible" to continue its business in Russia.
The Swedish firm suspended all sales there in March, shortly after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
