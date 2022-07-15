Heatwave: Met Éireann issues heat warning for Ireland
- Published
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning in the Republic of Ireland over "exceptionally" high temperatures, with some areas reaching 32C (89.6F) on Monday.
Daytime temperatures from Sunday are set to be between 25C (77F) and 30C (86F), with uncomfortably warm nights.
The warning is in place from 06:00 BST on Sunday until Tuesday at 21:00 BST.
There is currently no weather warning in place for Northern Ireland.
Temperatures in Northern Ireland are set to hit highs close to 30C, with Monday the hottest day.
The hotter than normal conditions are due to high pressure and hot air flowing over the UK and Ireland from mainland Europe.
Earlier, the Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning for the first time for parts of England, including London, Manchester and York next week.
The warning means there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness from the heat.
A national emergency has now been declared by Downing Street, with officials meeting to discuss the response.