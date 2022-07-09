Donegal Orange Order parade takes place in Rossnowlagh
Thousands of people have attended the annual Orange Order parade in the County Donegal village of Rossnowlagh.
It was the first full parade after Covid-19 restrictions and families lined the narrow country roads on the route.
Fifty lodges from Donegal as well as Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan were joined by lodges from Northern Ireland as well as overseas visitors.
They made their way along the narrow country roads into the seaside village.
Donegal County Grand Master David Mahon said everyone was delighted to be back.
"It's been missed badly over the last few years so we are glad to be out again," he told BBC News NI.
"I think we have a larger turnout than ever as all the car parking is full," he added.
Three bands in the county are due to travel to Canada next week to take part in the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Toronto parade.
Its grand master Edward Stevenson said the institution remained opposed to the protocol and would be making its position clear to any new cabinet in Westminster.