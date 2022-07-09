Wimbledon finalist Vere Thomas St Leger Goold who became a murderer
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
Tennis at Wimbledon is very often a reminder of the sport's genteel past - the players in white outfits, and strawberries and cream for the spectators.
Yes, there have always been bad boys but their misdemeanours pale in comparison with that of one of the finalists in 1879.
Let me introduce you to Vere Thomas St Leger Goold, the second son of an Irish baron.
A very talented tennis player with reportedly a "killer" backhand, he made it to the 1879 final where he was defeated by the Reverend John Thorneycroft Hartley.
Goold was expected to win but too much alcohol the night before, historians say, put pay to his hopes.
After that his life was downhill all the way.
He was a gambler, a heavy drinker and an opium user.
In 1891 he married a twice-widowed French woman Madame Marie Giraudin, who also had her own addiction issues.
The couple, who introduced themselves as Sir and Lady, eventually moved to the south of France, spending plenty of time in Monte Carlo's casinos.
While the Goolds lost all their money at the roulette tables, they thought they had found a meal ticket in Danish widow Emma Levin in 1907.
She lent the couple £40 - a huge amount at that time - which they lost.
There was a huge public fight with another of Mrs Levin's hangers-on, a Madame Castelazzi, seeking the return of the money.
Embarrassed by the scandal, the Danish widow decided to leave Monte Carlo, but called in on the Goolds before her departure.
There seems to have been a bloody fight because, when the police arrived at the Goolds' home looking for the missing Emma Levin - who had been reported missing by Madame Castelazzi -they found blood stains on the wall, ceiling and furniture.
They also found a dagger and butcher's knife covered in blood stains.
In the meantime the couple had left for Marseilles leaving a large suitcase and a handbag at the station with instructions that they be forwarded to London.
But a porter noticed the putrid stench and what looked like blood oozing from the suitcase.
Unconvinced by the Goolds' story that the case contained dead chickens, the police were called and found the severed remains of Mrs Levin.
Vere Thomas St Ledger Goold would soon exchange the tennis courts for the courts of law.
'Contemptuous pity'
He and his wife stood trial for the murder of Mrs Levin.
It was the prosecution case that Mrs Goold had instigated the crime - like a Lady Macbeth figure - and that he was easily manipulated as a "contemptuous pity" and a "drink and debauched creature".
Both were found guilty and justice served.
She was sentenced to death by guillotine but because there was no-one available to carry out the sentence in Monaco, it was commuted to life in prison.
She died of typhoid fever in prison in 1914.
He was sentenced to life in prison on the notorious Devil's Island in French Guiana.
He struggled there with frequent nightmares suffering from withdrawal symptoms of both alcohol and opium.
He died by suicide in 1909 at the age of 55.
His story reminds us that while tennis may have its current bad boys, that even at the time when the sport was associated with gentlemen, it also had its very, very bad boys.