Donegal: Man in his 70s dies after three-vehicle crash

The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Gardaí (Irish police) say

A man in his 70s has died following a three-vehicle crash in County Donegal.

The incident happened on the main Londonderry to Letterkenny road, between Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham, on Tuesday at about 22:50 local time.

The man died after being taken to hospital, Gardaí (Irish police) said.

A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, they added.

The road has been closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí in Letterkenny have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

