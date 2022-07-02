Garda seriously injured in hit and run collision in County Limerick
An off-duty garda (Irish police officer) has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in County Limerick.
The officer, who is in his 50s, was cycling at about 19:15 on Thursday.
He was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 road between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh near Newcastle West. He was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital.
An Garda Síochána said a woman in her 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.
She is in custody at Henry Street Garda Station.
RTÉ reported that the officer had suffered life-changing leg injuries.
A car understood to be involved in the incident was seized for forensic examination.
The scene has been examined by garda forensic collision investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.