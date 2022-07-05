The sole survivor of a Russian shooting - he lived by playing dead

Ivan was then led back out of the building to join the other men. Some of what took place was witnessed by local residents who were ordered to gather by the Russians in front of number 144, but kept separate from the arrested men. Lucy Moskalenko remembers a Russian officer telling her to cover her daughters' eyes because they would see things they would never forget. "He told us, 'Don't look at those people lying on the ground. They are not humans. They are absolute dirt. Dirt. They are not human. They are beasts.'" Her sister, Irina Volynets, had accompanied Lucy. Both recall the noise of the Russian armoured vehicles, the sound of shelling, and how the dogs of the neighbourhood were fighting with each other. It was as if a madness had descended on the place.